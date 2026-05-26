Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II Shares Show Little Momentum Ahead of Trasteel Merger Vote

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026, 11:05 (EDT)

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II stock nudged just half a cent higher to $10.32 early Tuesday, following the Nasdaq’s post-Memorial Day restart. Volume hit 18,100 shares, with the price bouncing between $10.32 and $10.325. Investors kept treating the blank-check firm’s shares more like a trust asset than a play on steel demand. As of this day, the company’s market cap stood at roughly $322.7 million.

Timing’s a factor here. Nasdaq was shut on Monday, May 25, for Memorial Day. Normally, trading would go from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern. So Tuesday marked the first full session stateside after the break.

Sizzle operates as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC—a cash-raising shell hunting for a deal. Typically, with these stocks, prices tend to hover around the cash held in trust, waiting for details like the final proxy, redemption numbers, and the scheduled vote to land.

Sizzle’s March-quarter report lays out the reason shares have hugged the $10 mark. The company counted 23.0 million Class A shares that could be redeemed, totaling $239.0 million—about $10.39 per public share. It reported zero operating revenue. Net income for the first quarter hit $1.6 million, mostly from interest earned on cash and marketable securities sitting in the trust.

Tuesday’s quote lands about 7 cents under the redemption value as of the end of March. Simply put, redemption lets public shareholders pull their cash from the trust, instead of sticking with the merged entity.

Trasteel Holding S.A.—a steel trading and industrial outfit based in Luxembourg and Switzerland—is the company behind the stock. On April 13, Sizzle and Trasteel announced they had finalized a combination deal, setting up a new public holding company that’s slated for a Nasdaq debut under the ticker TSTL. The agreement pegs Trasteel’s pre-money valuation at $800 million, while the merged entity would hit roughly $1.3 billion, if Sizzle’s public shareholders don’t redeem their shares.

Putting Sizzle up against direct operating peers doesn’t really work. With zero revenue and a SPAC structure, Sizzle trades more like a cash shell than a steel producer, where prices swing with metal markets, shipment volumes, and margins.

Just ahead of the holiday weekend, a fresh operating update tied to the company landed. Trasteel, in a May 15 filing, announced the creation of QTrasteel—a 50-50 joint venture between itself and Al Qalaa International Group out of Abu Dhabi. The new company will target trading, project development, industrial services, and advisory business throughout the Middle East and North Africa. “A significant step,” Trasteel CEO Gianfranco Imperato said. Sizzle II CEO Steve Salis described the move as “consistent with management’s long history” of delivering on plans.

Sizzle didn’t keep pace with a stronger overall market. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.38%, S&P 500 added 0.87%, according to Reuters market data, but Sizzle’s trust structure weighed on the shares—so they missed the kind of rally you’d expect from a high-beta growth stock.

The bigger risk here? It’s the deal itself, not quarterly numbers coming up short. Shareholders still have to sign off, the Form F-4 registration must go live, and an exchange listing has to be cleared—plus there’s a minimum cash bar to hit. If those conditions aren’t satisfied by the outside date, or if shareholders don’t give the nod, either side can walk away from the agreement.

At this stage, the real price mover is probably just paperwork: the proxy/prospectus, details on redemptions, and any fresh word on funding. Without those, SZZL continues to trade as it has—cash parked in trust, tied to a pending steel deal.