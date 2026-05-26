Starlink, Amazon, OneWeb Bump Into Satellite Data Limits

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2026, 12:05 EDT

Large low-Earth-orbit fleets are running up against what’s called a “cardinality wall,” according to a SpaceNews article—a data-systems snag that crops up when there are simply too many unique telemetry streams to handle.

Starlink’s push into airline contracts has brought the issue higher on the agenda, while Amazon Leo is gearing up for another launch this week.

Eutelsat OneWeb’s public telemetry case study lays it out: over 1 million data points every second, tracking 15 million distinct data series.

Satellite operators are bumping up against an often-overlooked bottleneck in low Earth orbit: the ground infrastructure that processes spacecraft telemetry can’t always keep pace with rapidly expanding fleets. Ian Clark of InfluxData, writing for SpaceNews, flagged the issue—called the “cardinality wall”—as an increasingly stubborn architecture headache for LEO operations as satellite numbers surge. Copernical

Satellite broadband has left the trial phase behind. On Tuesday, American Airlines announced plans to install Starlink in-flight Wi-Fi on over 500 of its narrow-body jets beginning in the first quarter of 2027. That puts another major mobility client onto SpaceX’s satellite network.

Regulators aren’t standing still. According to two sources familiar with the talks, Starlink and Amazon’s low-earth-orbit satellite unit could get a shot at joining a European mobile satellite spectrum program as soon as next year. But there’s a catch: about two-thirds of that spectrum is set aside for European players. Spectrum—essentially the radio bandwidth that satellites use to link up with cars and devices—remains in high demand.

This isn’t launch capacity or spectrum—it’s a data problem. Telemetry pours in from spacecraft, covering everything: power metrics, thermal stats, orbital positions, subsystem quirks. In satellite ops, cardinality—basically how many unique data series you need to juggle—climbs quickly. Each bit of telemetry gets labeled by spacecraft, subsystem, mission phase, orbit segment, and software version. That complexity multiplies, fast.

Clark, writing in SpaceNews, noted the industry’s pivot toward vast satellite constellations—thousands of spacecraft replacing smaller fleets. That scale, he reported, is swamping legacy ground systems with torrents of telemetry. To get ahead of those choke points, the piece highlighted tools like decoupled telemetry pipelines and time-series-native databases—technology purpose-built for time-stamped data.

Eutelsat OneWeb stands out as a public case in point. According to InfluxData, each satellite in the OneWeb fleet generates upwards of 50,000 telemetry values. The company processes over 1 million data points every second throughout its entire constellation. Dan Kroboth, who heads LEO satellite operations at Eutelsat OneWeb, described the scale simply as a “mass quantity of data.” InfluxData

Kroboth called InfluxDB “really purpose-built for our data” and pointed out: “You never know what you’ll need to ask tomorrow.” It goes beyond just storage. Operators are looking to replay events, connect spacecraft activity with what’s happening on the ground, and catch failures before they cascade. InfluxData

The field is growing crowded. Amazon Leo reports 11 missions under its belt and over 300 satellites put into orbit during its first year of launches. Another batch is coming: an Atlas V mission with 29 more satellites is set for May 29. Eventually, Amazon plans to roll out a low Earth orbit network with more than 3,000 satellites.

Eutelsat reports its OneWeb LEO satellite network now tops 600 satellites, spread across 12 orbital planes roughly 1,200 km up. Land, maritime, aviation—those markets are covered. That puts OneWeb among a small group of operational Starlink rivals, as Amazon Leo remains in ramp-up mode.

Traditional log and search tools have trouble handling this kind of volume. According to InfluxData, OneWeb initially went with Elasticsearch and Kibana for security and app logs. But when they tried to process spacecraft telemetry, things got messy: duplicate observations piled up, data transformation became a chore, and tagging metadata ballooned the count of unique series.

Operators run the risk of handling this as just a database swap, skipping a deeper rethink of their operations. Rolling out new telemetry systems isn’t cheap, and it can tie companies closer to vendors while piling on integration headaches. Regulatory direction isn’t locked either; as Reuters noted, the specifics of the EU spectrum proposal might still move around before commissioners finalize it.

Right now, launches and fresh customer deals keep grabbing headlines. Yet with LEO networks stretching into aviation, defense, mobile, and enterprise sectors, the real test looks set to be whether operators can process millions of signals fast enough—that’s what could separate a truly manageable constellation from just a massive one.